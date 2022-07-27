Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Up 0.3%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 366,936 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 932% from the average session volume of 35,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

Get Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the business combination with companies in the climate sector.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.