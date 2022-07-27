Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $1.01. 174,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 531,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Cloopen Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -0.61.

Institutional Trading of Cloopen Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloopen Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

