Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as low as $45.33 and last traded at $45.43. 94,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,666,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.77 per share, with a total value of $941,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,212.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

