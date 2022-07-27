CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Critical Contrast

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $219.35 million 0.74 $10.11 million $0.05 47.60 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNFinance.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNFinance and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.09%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CNFinance is more favorable than CCUR.

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 516.23, indicating that its stock price is 51,523% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 1.54% 0.56% 0.15% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNFinance beats CCUR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates a network of 63 branches and sub-branches, which included 14 branches and sub-branches in the Pearl River Delta region, 7 branches and sub-branches in the Yangtze River Delta region, and 42 branches and sub-branches in other areas in approximately 50 cities in China. CNFinance Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

