Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Trading Down 1.1%

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 63,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 168,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41.

Codiak BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CDAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 145.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 668,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors.

