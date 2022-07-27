Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.22 million, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.80.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 135,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

