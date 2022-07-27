Columbus Macro LLC Buys 633 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $151.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

