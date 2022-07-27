Comparing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.12 $29.31 million $0.17 133.18 Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.02 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.75

DoubleVerify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleVerify and Kanzhun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 12 0 2.86 Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $33.62, indicating a potential upside of 48.48%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Kanzhun.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00% Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32%

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Kanzhun on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.