Comparing Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honest and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Honest
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2.14
|a.k.a. Brands
|0
|3
|6
|0
|2.67
Honest presently has a consensus price target of $9.16, indicating a potential upside of 186.13%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 443.98%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Honest.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Honest and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Honest
|$318.64 million
|0.93
|-$38.68 million
|($0.49)
|-6.53
|a.k.a. Brands
|$562.19 million
|0.44
|-$5.97 million
|N/A
|N/A
a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Honest.
Profitability
This table compares Honest and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Honest
|-15.94%
|-27.61%
|-18.07%
|a.k.a. Brands
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
a.k.a. Brands beats Honest on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
