Comparing Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Switch and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 11 3 0 2.21 Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $30.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.72%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than Kanzhun.

This table compares Switch and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $592.04 million 13.95 $5.41 million $0.04 844.21 Kanzhun $668.35 million 13.02 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.75

Switch has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kanzhun. Kanzhun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 1.05% 2.81% 0.61% Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32%

Summary

Switch beats Kanzhun on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

