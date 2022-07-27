Comparing McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) & Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU)

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) and Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McEwen Mining -46.05% -16.25% -12.01% Alexco Resource -90.08% -10.37% -9.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McEwen Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alexco Resource 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

McEwen Mining currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 3,631.34%. Alexco Resource has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 622.22%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Alexco Resource.

23.6% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alexco Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares McEwen Mining and Alexco Resource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McEwen Mining $136.50 million 1.28 -$56.71 million ($0.14) -2.63 Alexco Resource $17.16 million 4.27 -$2.51 million ($0.11) -4.09

Alexco Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McEwen Mining. Alexco Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McEwen Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

McEwen Mining has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexco Resource has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

