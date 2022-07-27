Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Computer Task Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 364,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

