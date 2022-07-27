Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.63 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
About Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
