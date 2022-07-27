Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.