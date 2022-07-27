Conduit (LON:CRE) PT Lowered to GBX 555

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.82) price target on shares of Conduit in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 333.50 ($4.02) on Monday. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 336.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 373.63. The company has a market cap of £548.95 million and a P/E ratio of -16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £34,700 ($41,807.23).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

