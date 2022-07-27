Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 117,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 291,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTB. Piper Sandler lowered Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Connect Biopharma Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Connect Biopharma (CNTB)
- 3 Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- The Bull and Bear Case for Investing in AMD
- Occidental Petroleum Leads Exxon Mobil, Chevron Ahead Of Next Week’s Earnings
- Medtronic Stock Keeps Ticking Forward
- Simpson Manufacturing Quietly Builds Foundations For Growth
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.