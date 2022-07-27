Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 117,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 291,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNTB. Piper Sandler lowered Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $3,332,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

