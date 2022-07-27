Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,414.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSU. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,900.00 to C$2,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,056.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.97. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,793.93 and a 52 week high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,935.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,048.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$16.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$14.48 by C$1.90. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 85.1699979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

About Constellation Software

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

