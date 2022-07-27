Contrasting 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medallion Financial and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.81 $54.11 million $2.22 2.72 9F $119.49 million 1.57 -$36.86 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.10% 3.01% 9F N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medallion Financial and 9F, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than 9F.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats 9F on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About 9F

(Get Rating)

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills comprising utility bills; and other value-added services consisting of credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. In addition, it offers technology empowerment services to banking, automobile, securities investment, and insurance industries; and engages in E-commerce business, which offers various categories of merchandise, including 3C products, beauty and skin care products, rice, noodle and oils, household appliances, jewelry, and liquor and beverages. It provides its services to borrowers, investors, and financial institutions partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.