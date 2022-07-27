Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.80. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$4.85 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$550.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

