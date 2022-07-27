Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Copper Mountain Mining traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.25, with a volume of 1201550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMMC. CIBC reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

The firm has a market cap of C$271.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

