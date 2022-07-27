Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 911,491 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.