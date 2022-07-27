Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
