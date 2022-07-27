Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.30.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

GLW opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

