Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $30.93. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1,626 shares trading hands.
The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.
Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.31.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.
