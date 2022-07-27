Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.23, but opened at $30.93. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 1,626 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.32. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

CVLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 253,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 67,158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.31.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

