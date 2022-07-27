CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PMTS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $38.92.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

