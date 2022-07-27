Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.19) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.70) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 210 ($2.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Ferrexpo Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.70) on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.18). The company has a market cap of £832.90 million and a PE ratio of 114.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.35.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

