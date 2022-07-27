Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

