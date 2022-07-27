Critical Contrast: Oconee Federal Financial (OFED) versus Its Competitors

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) is one of 115 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Oconee Federal Financial to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oconee Federal Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oconee Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Oconee Federal Financial Competitors 201 1293 1150 49 2.39

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 20.80%. Given Oconee Federal Financial’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oconee Federal Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

1.1% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Oconee Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oconee Federal Financial $18.67 million $4.07 million 30.97 Oconee Federal Financial Competitors $832.88 million $230.90 million 12.16

Oconee Federal Financial’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oconee Federal Financial. Oconee Federal Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oconee Federal Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oconee Federal Financial 21.99% 4.60% 0.73% Oconee Federal Financial Competitors 20.18% 8.21% 0.93%

Dividends

Oconee Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Oconee Federal Financial pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 30.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oconee Federal Financial lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Oconee Federal Financial has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oconee Federal Financial’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oconee Federal Financial rivals beat Oconee Federal Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family and multi-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through its executive office and eight branch offices located in Oconee and Pickens Counties, South Carolina; and Stephens and Rabun Counties, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.

