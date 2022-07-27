CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.90.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $169.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -214.14 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

