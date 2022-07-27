Currys Plc (LON:CURY) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 239,768 Shares

Currys Plc (LON:CURY – Get Rating) insider Alex Baldock sold 239,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.86), for a total value of £170,235.28 ($205,102.75).

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of CURY stock opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Currys Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 143 ($1.72). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.96. The firm has a market cap of £745.84 million and a P/E ratio of 1,096.67.

Get Currys alerts:

Currys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Currys’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Currys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Currys

CURY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.14) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Currys from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.