CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CVB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of CVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

