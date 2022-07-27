CVS Health (CVS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. CVS Health has set its FY22 guidance at $8.20-8.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CVS Health to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

CVS opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 87,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 311.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 44,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

