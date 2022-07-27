DA Davidson Comments on BCB Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCB Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 33.30%.

BCB Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.53. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.71.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

