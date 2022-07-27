DA Davidson Comments on CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $455.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 153,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 55,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

