DA Davidson Comments on Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report issued on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

