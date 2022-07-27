DA Davidson Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

