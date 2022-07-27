Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

