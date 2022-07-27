Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 5,457 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFLY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 909,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 685,045 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,616,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after acquiring an additional 425,698 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $2,014,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

BFLY stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.06. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 24.95% and a negative net margin of 115.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $51,099.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

