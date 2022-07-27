Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEVA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

AEVA opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.