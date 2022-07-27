Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.