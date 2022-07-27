Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $101,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 373,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NYSE NCLH opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

