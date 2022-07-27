DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 79,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

