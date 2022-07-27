DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $103.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.