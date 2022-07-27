DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

