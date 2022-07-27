DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.6 %

AAP stock opened at $182.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.95. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

