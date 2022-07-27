DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,700 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.