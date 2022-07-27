DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

