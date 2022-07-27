DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,550,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.12.

Insider Activity

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

