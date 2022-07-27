DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,899 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 814,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,975 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after acquiring an additional 92,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 34,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHAK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $104.98.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

