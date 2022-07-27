DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 39,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $104.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

