DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.16% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

DFNL opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $33.48.

