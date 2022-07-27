DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Celsius by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $8,382,850. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.71.

Celsius stock opened at $81.89 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 255.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

